India created space history on Thursday when it successfully launched its second privately manufactured rocket—the first to use a combination of liquid and gas fuel from a private launchpad.

Agnibaan SOrTeD (suborbital technological demonstrator), a single-stage technology demonstration rocket built by Chennai-based AgniKul Cosmos, took off from Sriharikota.

SOrTeD makes use of the first single-piece 3D-printed engine in history, which was created and manufactured domestically. This comes after the business decided to cancel Tuesday’s test flight of its first rocket, only a few seconds before it was scheduled to take off.

This launch is also regarded historic because the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has yet to successfully fly a semi-cryogenic engine, which uses a mixture of liquid and gas as a propellant.

Agnibaan also has the distinction of being launched from India’s first private launchpad, Dhanush, founded by AgniKul.

The business plans to launch an orbital mission by the end of 2024-25 and is working with customers on flights that will begin regularly in the calendar year 2025.

S Somanath, chairman of Isro, said, “The Department of Space and Isro congratulate AgniKul Cosmos on the successful launch of Agnibaan SOrTeD. The success involving many firsts, including 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engines, flight control systems, etc., demonstrates the prowess of indigenous design and innovation. It motivates Isro to support space startups and non-governmental entities for innovation and atmanirbharta to create a vibrant space ecosystem in the country.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the successful launch of a rocket, powered by the world’s first single-piece 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine, as a “momentous occasion” for India’s space sector.

Modi, in a post on X, said, “A remarkable feat that will make the entire nation proud! The successful launch of the Agnibaan rocket powered by the world’s first single-piece 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine is a momentous occasion for India’s space sector and a testament to the remarkable ingenuity of our Yuva Shakti. My best wishes to the @AgniKulCosmos team for their future endeavours.”

The key purpose of this mission, which is also AgniKul’s first flight, is to serve as a test flight, demonstrate in-house and home-grown technologies, gather crucial flight data, and ensure optimal functioning of systems for AgniKul’s orbital launch vehicle, the ‘Agnibaan’.