Residents of Aba, in Abia State have been thrown into panic after yet-to-be identified armed attacked an army outpost located at the busy and popular Obikabia junction in Aba North local government area of Abia State.

Videos emanating from the internet showed that the gunmen, dressed in black shirts and trousers, with hoods to shield their faces, attacked the army outpost at about 10am today.

A resident of the area, told TVC News that residents of Umuola, Ukaegbu and Obikabia now live in fear following the incident.

According to the source, many have started leaving their houses for fear of any reprisal by the soldiers.

Aba and Umuahia, the state capital were without their usual hustling and bustling in the two busy cities in the state.

Banks, offices, markets were closed in adherence to the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

At the time of filing this report, police helicopter and military aircraft were sighted hovering around the city center following the ugly incident.

The Nigerian army, 14 Brigade Headquarters are yet to issue official statement over the attack on their men in Aba.