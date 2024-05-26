Hamas on Sunday reportedly launched a missile attack on Israel’s capital Tel Aviv.

The Israeli has sounded sirens in Tel Aviv, warning of possible incoming rockets.

The military said eight projectiles were identified crossing from the area of Rafah.

According to reports, Hamas fired a barrage of rockets from Gaza that set off air raid sirens as far away as Tel Aviv for the first time in months in a show of resilience more than seven months into Israel’s massive air, sea and ground offensive.

No casualties were reported in the attacks.

In a statement, the Hamas al-Qassam Brigades said the rockets were launched in response to “Zionist massacres against civilians”.

Meanwhile, aid trucks began entering Gaza from southern Israel on Sunday through a new agreement to bypass the Rafah crossing with Egypt after Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side of it earlier this month.