Aid trucks entered Gaza from southern Israel on Sunday under a new deal that bypassed the Rafah gate with Egypt, which Israeli forces had captured earlier this month.

However, it was uncertain whether humanitarian organisations would be able to get the aid due to continuous violence in the area.

Egypt refuses to reopen the Rafah crossing until Palestinian authority of the Gaza side is restored.

Following a phone chat between US President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, they agreed to temporarily divert trade through Israel’s Kerem Shalom crossing, Gaza’s primary cargo facility.

Israel claims it has allowed hundreds of vehicles to enter, but UN agencies say it is frequently too risky to recover aid on the other side.

According to local health officials, Israel and Hamas’ eight-month war has killed approximately 36,000 Palestinians.

Around 80% of the 2.3 million people in the region have fled their homes, severe starvation is common, and U.N. officials say some areas are suffering famine.

Hamas started the war with an attack on Israel on October 7, in which Palestinian militants killed over 1,200 people, the majority of whom were civilians, and kidnapped 250 hostages. After releasing the majority of the captives during a cease-fire last year, Hamas is still keeping about 100 hostages and the remains of about 30 more.

Hamas claimed to have captured an Israeli soldier amid combat in northern Gaza and posted a video late Saturday depicting a wounded guy being brought through a tunnel.

The Israeli military denied that any of its soldiers had been taken, and Hamas provided no additional evidence to support its allegation.