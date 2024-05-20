Police in Imo State continued its onslaught against kidnapping and arrested fifteen kidnap suspects.

Parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, the poliice said the latest feat underscores their commitment to make Imo crime free.

The latest arrest by the operatives of anti- kidnapping unit of the Imo State Police Command is coming two days after the command paraded some suspected kidnappers, cultists, and armed robbers.

Police said the suspects kidnapped their victim especially one Obi Fredrick from Mgbidi, Oru West Imo State to Okija Anambra State where they disposed him of nine hundred million naira.

They later also raided the residence of the victim’s brother, abducted his pregnant wife and their four -year-old-son.

In a follow up to the case, operatives through technical intelligence, raided the suspects hideout and arrested one Obi Chidera Collins, a relative of the victim who allegedly masterminded the abduction.

This man from Akwa ibom is said to be a native doctor.

He prepares charms for the kidnappers.

With averred Commitment, the police said it will sustain the operation and crackdown against violent crime to restore peace in the State.