The Nigerian Army says there has been tremendous successes in the fight against insurgency in the North East with many insurgents surrendering and massive animations being sized by its troops.

General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Haruna Ibrahim disclosed this to news men, during an assessment visit to the forest after a successful operation by its troops.

The Nigerian Army on the move, and the battle continues to get tougher.

It’s been years of intensive onslaught against Boko Haram Insurgents, and this has paid off.

Operation Desert Sanity lll is responsible for this special quest.

We went deep into the trenches of the dusty Sambisa forest with the military.

11 years ago, this was a no go area, but not anymore.

This successes recorded was made possible after Nigerias President Bola Tinubu assured of maximum support from his government.

With this morale booster, the Nigerian army has pledged to end the Boko Haram insurgency in no time.