The Kabowei festival is always a time to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Ijaw people.

This year’s edition is no different as sons and daughters of the Kabowei kingdom return en mass to celebrate the 2-weeks festival in Patani, Delta State.

Celebrated every year, the Kabowei Seigbein Festival brings together people from all walks of life to Kabowei kingdom to experience their rich cultural heritage.

The festival pays homage to the esteemed father of the Kingdom, Oprozaowei, whose son is believed to have migrated from Oproza in the Gbaramatu kingdom, centuries back, to settle in the present-day Kabuo Bulu in the Patani local government area of Delta State.

The festival now comprises of about 19 communities cutting across both Delta and Bayelsa states.

The displays of the Azo masquerade, cultural dances, and the love boat cruise of guests and natives of the kingdom, bring alive the festival once relegated due to the spread of Christianity.

Today the festival serves as a cultural feast that unites and strengthens the unique identity of the Kabo people and is fast becoming a source of economic wealth for the people.

This year, the kingdom takes it a notch higher as it puts together a team of artisans contracted to train the unemployed youths and women in a skill acquisition program designed to ensure they become self-sufficient.

The Pere of the Kabowei Kingdom, King Shedrack Erebulu says he will ensure only committed members of the kingdom are given the opportunity.

Sponsor of the Skill Acquisition Program, the Jenifer Borels Foundation will also be giving out starter packs to those that complete their training.

With the increased popularity of the festival, the kingdom hopes to attract more funding to boost its tourism potential and become economically viable to the people.