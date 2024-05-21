The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence has met with the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, and the Commander of the Presidential Air fleet, Air Vice Marshal Olayinka Olusola.

The meeting, resolved to set up a technical committee that will liaise with relevant authorities, including the parliament and the Presidential Air fleet.

The meeting which held behind closed doors seeks to address issues relating to faulty Presidential aircraft.

Chairman of the Committee, Ahmad Satomi says reports about the poor state of the presidential Air fleet prompted the lawmakers to call for the meeting.

He is optimistic that the Air fleet will be put in shape to avoid further national embarrassment or disaster.