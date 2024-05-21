The Nigerian Customs Service operatives have seized over 58,000 sachets of tramadol and 48,000 ampules of Anelgin injection allegedly being transported to armed bandits in villages in Kaduna.

Ahmadu Shuaibu, the new comptroller of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone B in Kaduna, revealed that the arrest was made along the Saminaka/Nimbiya/Kafanchan axis of Kaduna State.

He explained that the illicit drugs were concealed within motor spare parts.

Additionally, the customs men impounded consignments of donkey bones and donkey meat, with a combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of about three billion naira.

The truck carrying the impounded donkey bones was arrested along Sokoto/Gusau Road in Zamfara State, and the illicit goods were brought to Kaduna for further examination.

Four suspects have been arrested, and the customs authorities plan to hand them over to sister security agencies upon completion of their investigation.