Governor Uba Sani has spoken about president Tinubu’s pivotal role in the pro-democracy movement that successfully ended military rule.

A meeting was organised by the Arewa Think Tank to celebrate one year of President Tinubu’s administration.

“The theme of the meeting is Our Diversity, Our Strength,” with various speakers underscoring the importance of unity amidst Nigeria’s rich diversity.

He recalled President Tinubu’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, highlighting his role in the pro-democracy movement that ended military rule.

Chief Adebisi Akande, former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) revealed the serious spiritual threats and political maneuvering aimed at preventing Tinubu’s inauguration

He also pointed out the resilience and divine health of President Tinubu in overcoming these challenges.

The speakers collectively called for sustained support for President Tinubu’s administration and emphasized the need for unity and collective efforts to build a prosperous and peaceful Nigeria.