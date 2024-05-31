Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu says the flood that damaged facilities at the commission’s office in Benin City, the Edo State Capital, will not affect their activities or the forthcoming governorship election.

He assured that the necessary arrangements would be made to ensure a smooth and successful electoral process.

Concerns have been raised about the forthcoming election following the potential impact of the last week flooding that ravaged the INEC office in Benin city

This situation has attracted some concerns among government functionary including the chairman of the commission who is on a working visit to ascertain the extent of damage caused by the flooding …

He assures the public of the commissions ability to carry out the governorship election slated for September this year, adding that there are contingency plans to mitigate any disruption caused by the floods…

The chairman also monitored the ongoing continuous voters registration.

With the assurances, the electorate will now be certain that the September election date remains sacrosanct.