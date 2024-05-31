The Military Defence Headquarters has finally, reacted to the killings of its five personnel which occurred on Thursday, in Aba, Abia State.

A statement issued by Edward Buba, Director Defence Media Operations on Friday says troops of OP UDO KA deployed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Areas adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia State were attacked and sadly killed by terrorist of IPOB/ ESN.

The troops deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens were massed attacked by the terrorist.

The terrorist in 3 tinted Prado Toyota SUVs and others from built-up areas surrounding the checkpoint, sprang a surprise attack on the checkpoint.

The attack sadly took the lives of 5 personnel of the armed forces killed in action.

The military said it is imperative that it retaliates against this dastardly act against troops.

“The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat”.

The armed forces mourned the death of the troops killed and said each and every soldier lost in battle is a terrible loss.

The statement added that investigations are ongoing concerning the attack.

The military reiterated that the lifeline of the terrorist is the people and this situation is no exemption.

“Winning the war without the support of the people is close to impossible. The IPOB capitalised on this to perpetrate attacks on the troops. The situation leaves more to be desired”.