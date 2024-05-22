Governor of Rivers State Siminalayi Fubara says he has kept a clean record throughout his time in public service.

He defended his score card while swearing in eight new Commissioners into his cabinet at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

One of the fallouts of the political crisis is the spotlight that it has thrown on how the finances of Rivers state have been used over the years.

Questions are being asked and fingers being pointed in anticipation of a probe by a judicial panel of inquiry.

As Governor Fubara swore in new Commissioners, he addressed attempts to indict him on financial mismanagement by the past administration.

The newly sworn in commissioners are coming at a time of public spotlight on the resources of the state and so it is no surprise that the Governor is demanding accountability from them..

9 commissioners recently resigned from the State Executive Council in what was seen as a fallout of the political crisis.

These new appointments are meant to fill up the vacuum and bring more stability to the government.