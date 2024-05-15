A Second wave of resignations has hit Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration as Commissioners loyal to Minister of FCT, Mr. Nyesom Wike have stepped down from their positions for a second time.

In December 2023, 9 commissioners resigned at the peak of the political crisis but Governor Fubara reappointed them after President Bola Tinubu’s intervention.

Following the inability of the parties to peacefully resolve their differences, 7 of them have again decided to bow out of the state Executive Council.

They are:

1. Comm. For Works, George Kelly

2. Comm. For Finance, Isaac Kamalu

3. Comm. For Edication, Chinedu Mmom

4. Comm. For Special Projects, Emeka Woke

5. Comm. For Justice Zacchaeus Adango

6. Comm. for Transport Jacobson Mbina

7. Comm. Social Welfare & Rehabilitation, Inime Aguma

2 out of the 7 former Commissioners have already received Federal Government appointments.

Mr. George Kelly recently assumed the role of Director General of the Border Communities Development Agency while Mr. Emeka Woke was appointed as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

The exit of Mr. Wike’s loyalists is considered to be a welcome development for Governor Fubara who has gone ahead to swore in Mr. Dagogo Iboroma as the new Commissioner for Justice.