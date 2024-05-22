The People’s Democratic Party in Edo state has suffered another heavy set back as former speaker of the state house of assembly and a former Governorship aspirant from the PDP legacy group led thousands of their supporters to the APC in Edo central senatorial district.

The event organized to welcome the defectors was well attended by political big wigs in the state.

As the 2024 governorship election in Edo state draws near, the numerical strength of the All progressives congress APC has continued to swell following the inflow of new members particularly those from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The recent defectors to join the APC from PDP are the former speaker of the Edo state house of assembly Frank Okiye, former Governorship aspirant of the PDP Felix Akhabue, former minister for works, Mike Onolememe amongst others.

Receiving the defectors, the state APC chairman Jarrett Tenebe, and the party governorship candidate Senator Monday Okpebholo assured them of equal opportunities in the APC.

The event which took place in Uromi, Esan north east LGA afforded the new entrants the opportunity to pledge their loyalty to the APC and promised to work for the success of the party in the September twenty first governorship election.

The defectors were members of the PDP legacy group who have been at loggerheads with the governor of the state over the issue of marginalization.