In a bid to ensure it achieves the renewed hope agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government, the management of the Federal Housing Authority under the leadership of Oyetunde Ojo has unveiled the digitalisation drive for Nigerians to enjoy the services of the housing authority.

The full digitization and automation of the operations of the Federal Housing Authority has commenced with the unveiling of the digitization drive.

The digitisation will give Nigerians the opportunity to make inquiries, buy houses in the comfort of their home without any bottle necks .

For the managing director and chief executive officer of the agency, this is in line with president Tinubu’s vision of eliminating corruption from the system through the full implementation of ICT.

The agency also seeks to create employment opportunities for young Nigerian in the technology space by expanding the initiative to the thirty six states of the federation.

This initiative is the first phase of the digitisation drive which will enhance the internal process of the agency for smooth operation.

In a bid to ensure it achieves the renewed hope agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government, the management of the Federal Housing Authority under the leadership of Oyetunde Ojo has unveiled the digitalization drive for Nigerians to enjoy the smooth operations of the dealing with the agency.

The full digitisation and automation of the operations of the Federal Housing Authority has commenced with the unveiling digitisation drive.

The digitisation will give Nigerians the opportunity to make inquiries, buy houses in the comfort of their home without any bottle necks .

For the managing director and chief executive officer of the agency this is line with president Tinubu’s vision of eliminating corruption from the system with full implementation of ICT.

The agency further said the will create employment opportunities for young Nigerian technology space by expanding the initiative to other thirty six states of the federation.

This initiative is the first phase of the digitisation drive which entails the internal process of the agency for smooth operation.