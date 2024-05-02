The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has elected a core financial professional, Mr. Oluropo Dada, as its 13th President and Chairman of the Governing Council.

This is in line with the institute’s seamless succession policy and brand positioning.

The institute’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Josiah Akerewusi, made the announcement after its annual general meeting which held in Lagos.

Mr. Akerewusi also revealed that the Institute’s second vice president Mrs. Fiona Ahimie ahs emerged as the first vice president.

Mr. Dada, who was the institute’s former first Vice President, succeeded the erstwhile President, Mr Oluwole Adeosun, whose tenure was characterised by many laudable achievements.

The president also reaffirmed that the governong council of the office holders will continue to work hard towards getting the Securities and Investment profession registered into the hearts of young Nigerian scholars as their career of choice CIS a model for other professional bodies to follow.