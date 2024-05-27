Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested one Chief Oviri Onorigho m” 52yrs of Oghara town in Ethiope West LGA Delta State who is an accountant with the Delta State Polytechnic Oghara Delta State.

Operatives acting on actionable intelligence had stormed his residence with a search warrant.

The execution of the warrant led to the discovery of one Baretta Pistol loaded with four(4) rounds of live ammunition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that he is a suspected member of the Aiye confraternity.

He confirmed ownership of the gun on interrogation by operatives.

He added that he bought the gun from one Morrison (at large) for two hundred and fifty thousand naira (N250,000) and that it was for his protection.

The suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.

Operatives also arrested a suspect in Ekpan Community after a member of the community name withheld came to the charge room and reported that on 16/5/2024 at about 0200 hours he sighted a certain young man dressed in a black cloth carrying a black bag inside their compound that he raised alarm which made the suspect escape but they later noticed that their pumping machine was stolen by the suspect.

The arrested suspect one Gift Newworld ‘m’ of Ekpan community, and after a painstaking interrogation and investigation, led the police to his hideout in Ekpan where the pumping machine, one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun, and three live cartridges were recovered.

Further investigation led to the arrest of his gang member Izobo Okwe ‘m’ of Ekpan who later confessed to being the owner of the gun and a member of the gang.

The suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing.

Operatives of the command while on stop and search duty along Benin-Asaba Expressway acting on a tip-off intercepted a diesel truck with registration NO: ENU 564 ZU, loaded with Eight Hundred and Forty (840) crates of life Lager Beer, the truck was driven on 15/05/2024 by one Collins Ogbodo Ude ‘M’ a driver with Lumie Haulage Breweries Company, Enugu.

The truck was stolen from where it was parked at Umuasea Bus Stop in Udi Local Government Area Enugu State.

With the aid of technically driven intelligence, the truck was located in Delta State and intercepted by operatives of the ‘B’ division.

One (1) male suspect Emeka Okorie aged 32yrs from Imo state was arrested while two other suspects escaped.

Upon search of the truck, one (1) cut-to-size locally made double barrel pistol and four (4) live cartridges were recovered.

Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect are ongoing.