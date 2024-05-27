Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has flagged off the distribution of assets and Agricultural inputs to 10,100 farmers and empowerment supports to 1,800 Youth in Hadeji Local Government.

The program, flagged off by Governor Umar Namadi in Hadeji is designed to provide critical support to micro, small, and medium business owners, with a focus on improving their economic prospects and enhancing their overall well-being.

Governor Umar Namadi believes his administration’s focus on agricultural development and youth empowerment will ensure a sustainable future for the citizens.

The state commissioner ministry of budget and economic planning explained that the state government has spent more than 3 billion Naira in one year to cushion the effects of COVID 19, flood and communal clashes.

The state government has also provided vital assets and inputs to farmers and empowerment supports to youth, the program seeks to unlock the full potential of Jigawa State’s productive workforce and drive inclusive economic growth.