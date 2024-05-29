A Federal High Court, Abuja in Abuja, has discharged the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Kore, Bello Bodejo, from alleged terrorism charges filed against him by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a short ruling, discharged Mr Bodejo after counsel for the AGF, Aderonke Imana, moved an oral application for the withdrawal of the three-count charge.

Upon resumed hearing, Ms Imana informed the court that she had an oral application.

The lawyer said the application was pursuant to Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

The request was further predicated on the power of the AGF under Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Consequently, the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation has instructed me to withdraw this charge against the defendant in the interest of justice.

“That is our humble application my lord,” she said.

Mr Bodejo’s team of lawyers, led by Ahmed Raji, SAN, did not oppose the application.

The senior lawyer thanked the AGF, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, for his magnanimous gesture.