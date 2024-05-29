Former Lagos State Governor and the Minister of Power, Works and Housing under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, Babatunde Fashola, has been speaking on the impact of stability and doing the right things on development across Nigeria.

Mr Fashola was speaking in Gombe the Gombe State capital as the lead discussant at the 5th anniversary celebration of the Inuwa Yahaya administration in Gombe State.

The Former Governor who was also minister of Works and Housing during the second term of former President Muhammadu Buhari spoke on the Theme : From Promise To Progress : Celebrating 5 Years of Transformation in Gombe State Under Inuwa Yahaya;

He said progress can only be achieved with a deliberate, planned and well executed development plan at all levels of government.

Dignitaries at the Lecture held at the International Conference Centre in Gombe included members of the Gombe State Executive Council led by Governor Inuwa Yahaya, a former Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Muhammed Adamu Aliero.

Others are a former minister of Sports Development, Solomon Dalung and a former Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.