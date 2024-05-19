The College of Education Katsina Ala in Benue State is planning to launch a Centre for Entrepreneurship Development to train manpower and oversee other components of the institution in order to increase its revenue.

The Provost of the College, Maurice Tyokever highlighted the impact his management has had on the college community and announced the approval of a new directorate called the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CEFTED).

The CEFTED will focus on developing manpower and entrepreneurship skills through specialized programs that differ from the regular courses offered by the college.

These programs will be aligned with the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) minimum standard to ensure quality education.

The provost emphasized the need for the college to explore additional revenue streams due to financial challenges and limited funding from the government.

He expressed optimism that the CEFTED would help address these challenges and contribute to the overall growth of the institution.

Despite facing funding shortages and previous mismanagement of funds, the college is striving to enhance its academic offerings and

strengthen its ties with the host community.