Stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress in the Northwest region have raised alarm regarding a concerning trend of suspending party members unlawfully.

Garba Datti, the Deputy National Chairman for the Northwest zone emphasized that such suspensions go against the amended party constitution, rendering these actions null and void.

Aminu Masari, former Governor of Katsina State, echoed these concerns, warning that this pattern of illegal suspensions could pose a threat to democracy in Nigeria if not addressed promptly.

The meeting’s agenda also included a review of APCs’ electoral achievements since 2015 and devising strategies for sustained growth and influence in future elections.

Stakeholders lauded President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support and pledged their dedication to collaborating with him and the APC leadership.

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the National Assembly, called upon party leaders to establish a reconciliation committee aimed at regaining the support of disaffected members.