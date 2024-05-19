The Ogun State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress has attacked the former Governor of the State and Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Gbenga Daniel, over his recent interview on some of the ongoing projects in the State.Gbenga Daniel granted interview recently where he was alleged to have said he initiated some important projects which were under reported due to ‘bad press’ and the list include the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport.

The party claimed that the project started under Dapo Abiodun’s administration about three years ago and has features such as the longest runway and largest apron in Nigeria and West Africa corridor.

In a press statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of APC in the State, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party said the statement credited to Gbenga Daniel was nothing but a product of hallucination by a serial failure.

He insisted that the Senator did nothing to suggest seriousness of his administration to build any airport in the State, adding that the former governor in his usual character merely announced the proposed airport and the intending location as mere political statement for immediate gains.

He added that the area proposed for the airport by Gbenga Daniel’s administration remained a thick forest while billions of naira were siphoned under the guise of consultancy for the implementation of the project.

“Unlike the deceptive 8-year administration of Gbenga Daniel, that was characterized with high level of fraud, political assassination and widespread brigandage, Dapo Abiodun came on board with integrity, and purposeful leadership skill, which is practically responsible for the remarkable success his administration had recorded in the last five years, and the reason for the present headache of his hitherto traducers, including Gbenga Daniel.