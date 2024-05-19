The Benue State Government has promised to improve security, healthcare and water supply in all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the state as they await their final return to their ancestral homes.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Mr. Aondowase Kunde, disclosed this during the Benue State Durable Solutions Frame Work Development and Action Planning workshop for Internally Displaced Persons in the State.

Aside from being dislodged from their indigenous home, there’s need for internally displaced persons, IDPs, to enjoy basic humanitarian needs pending the return to their indigenous homes.

Having over 2 million internally displaced persons, Benue state government is carrying out a workshop to create a durable solutions frame work development and action planning sustain and eventually return these displaced persons to their ancestral home.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian and Disaster Management who is also the Chairman of the Task Force on Durable Solutions to the return of Internally Displaced Persons notes that a survey has already been carried out to commence provision of humanitarian needs.

The UNDP representative on Durable Solutions in Benue State, commended the efforts of the Governor Alia-led administration in improving the conditions of IDPs in the state.

He assured that donor bodies like UNDP, IOM and other civil society organisations will always stand with the Benue State Government to resettle the displaced.

Some of the IDPs who spoke at the workshop listed the lack of security, water, healthcare facilities, schools, food, bridges and markets as some of the challenges facing them.