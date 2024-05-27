President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for his developmental strides in the oil-rich Niger Delta through the Niger Delta Development Commission.

This was made known at the commissioning ceremony of the Ogbia-Nembe road, completed by the NDDC in collaboration with Shell Petroleum Development Company and other venture partners.

TVC News Joseph Kunde reports that the project which was first initiated in 2006, is a 27km asphalt pavement single carriageway cutting across several communities in Ogbia and Nembe local government areas.

The Niger Delta Developments Commission completed the project in collaboration with Shell Petroleum Development Company.

Key players in the region show appreciation towards the NDDC especially considering the difficult terrain the road passed through.

The Ogbia-Nembe Road connects 14 communities and have seen seven bridges and 53 culverts constructed.

The road has also reduced travel time within the state.

The cutting of the tape is evident that the project has fast tracked the development of several communities in Ogbia-Nembe.