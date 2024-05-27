Members of the Cross Rivers State House of Assembly have reinstated, Elvert Ayambem, as the Speaker.

The move comes after he was earlier impeached after being wrongfully accused of allegations of Financial impropriety.

Members of the Cross River State House of Assembly had impeached Speaker Elvert Ekom Ayambem for alleged financial misconduct, incompetence, and other charges.

Mr Ayambem was impeached by 17 lawmakers who described his leadership style as an hinderance to the State’s legislative process.

Lawmakers Effiom Ekarika (Calabar South 1) and Omang Charles Omang (Bekwarra) led the impeachment of Speaker Ayambem.

The impeachment motion threw the entire house into disarray with some lawmakers loyal to the former speaker restricting the move.