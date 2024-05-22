An Australian military transport jet has departed New Caledonia, transporting passengers who had been trapped when the island’s international airport was closed due to turmoil.

It is the first of two Australian aircraft to arrive in the French Pacific region to rescue 300 inhabitants who have requested aid.

The unrest began last week after lawmakers in Paris voted through changes that will allow more French residents to vote in local elections, a move indigenous leaders say will dilute the political influence of native people.

Four civilians – including at least three indigenous Kanak residents – have been killed in riots along with two police officers.

Dozens more have been injured, and more than 200 people have been arrested so far.

Both Australia and New Zealand said they would prioritise flying out those with the most “pressing need,” with passenger lists being organised by consular staff.

Tourists from other countries would also be assisted, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

France’s High Commission in New Caledonia said on Tuesday that the airport remained closed for commercial flights, and it would deploy the military to protect public buildings.

As well as witnessing fires and looting, holidaymakers who have been stuck for more than a week have reported food shortages.

Around 290 New Zealanders are believed to be in New Caledonia.

The French High Commission in New Caledonia say French gendarmes trying to take back control of the 60km (37 mile) road between Nouméa and La Tontouta international have “neutralised” 76 roadblocks and are now clearing debris such as burnt-out vehicles.

The Australian government’s travel advisory warns individuals not to try to get to the airport on their own, adding the route “is not yet considered safe.”

The airport remains closed for commercial flights, and the decision on when it will reopen will be made on Thursday, according to the local administration.

It is anticipated that over 3,200 individuals are waiting to leave or enter New Caledonia.

France has flown in 1,050 additional police officers to strengthen security in the territory, with another 600 reinforcements expected “in the coming hours,” according to France’s High Commission in New Caledonia on Tuesday.

The military is being deployed to safeguard public facilities, it said.

This week, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the military might need to remain deployed in New Caledonia for some time.