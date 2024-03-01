The Government of Canada has announced new entry requirements for Mexican nationals.

In a statement, Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) says that the Government of Mexico has been informed of the new requirements that are to take effect immediately.

Mexican citizens who do not hold a US visa or have not had a Canadian visa in the past 10 years will need to apply for a visitor visa before coming to Canada, the immigration ministry said in a statement.

Those with a valid US visa or who had a Canadian visa in the past decade will need to apply for an electronic travel authorization to travel to Canada by air.

The requirements will relieve pressure on Canada’s borders, immigration system, housing, and social services, the immigration ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Mexican government has said that there were alternative measures that could have been put in place and that it “reserves the right to act in reciprocity.”

Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, speaking to reporters in Ottawa, said he had not received any indication from Mexico.

The announcement comes less than two months after the premier of Quebec, the second most populous of Canada’s 10 provinces, urged Ottawa to stem the flow of refugees and to compensate the province for costs.

Asylum claims made by Mexican citizens reached a record high in 2023 and accounted for 17% of all claims made in the year from around the world, according to the immigration ministry.