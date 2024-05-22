The Commissioner of Police for Anambra State Command, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has emphasized investigative competency and abilities, offered investigation advice, and evaluated the method of operation for criminal investigations by Police Personnel attached to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Itam stated that the Department is the highest level of inquiry in the state, and when a crime is committed, the Formation is responsible with identifying the offenders and prosecuting the perpetrators.

He also advised operators on how to examine petitions when they are assigned for inquiry, including if the case will result in prosecution, administrative judgments, or resource recovery.

Itam urged the Operatives to enhance their investigative skills to turn information during the investigation to intelligence.

In order to evaluate personnel deployment, office layout, and building/office physical structure, the CP has also started touring Area Commands, Divisional Headquarters, and Formation within the Command. Among these visits have been to the Joint Operation Base overseen by the Police Aguata, the Area Command Aguata Headquarters, and the Aguata Divisional Headquarters.

The CP promised the people of Anambra that they would have the best policing experience while he was in charge.