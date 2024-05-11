Femi Adebayo’s film “Jagun Jagun” has emerged victorious in the Best Indigenous Language Movie category at the prestigious 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The awards ceremony, which took place at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos, Nigeria, celebrated outstanding achievements in the African film and television industry.

In his acceptance speech, Femi Adebayo expressed gratitude to AMVCA for the recognition. He said: “Thank you, AMVCA, we are going stronger.” This win further solidifies Femi Adebayo’s reputation as a talented actor and filmmaker, adding to his list of accolades in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“Jagun Jagun” has been praised for its captivating storyline, exceptional performances, and cultural relevance. The film’s success underscores the growing appreciation for indigenous language films and their impact on African storytelling.

Below is a list of other winners at the 10th edition of the AMVCA

Best makeup – Mami Wata – Campbell Precious Arenamem

Best Art Direction- over the bridge – Abisola Omolade

Best costume design – Lola Awe – Jagun Jagun

Best Writing (TV series) – The volume

Best writing Movie – Tunde Babalola Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Best Sound Design- Blood vessel – Gray Jones ossai, Fisayo Adefolaju

Best Editing – Antonio Ribeiro – The black Book

Best Indigenous language (West Africa) – Femi Adebayo – Jagun Jagun

Best Indigenous language (East Africa) – Lavera Ndanunga – Ormoilaa ogol

Best Indigenous language ( Southern Africa) – Motshameko O Kotsi

Best Documentary – Lobola, A bride’s true price- Sihle Hlophe

Best Cinematography- Over the bridge – KC Obiajulu

Best Indigenous M-Net Original – Irora Iya- Adeniyi Joseph, Allen Onyige

Best Digital Content Creator – Layi Wasabi

Best short film – Kagho Idhebor- Broken Mask

Best Unscripted M-Net Original – Nnodim Chigozie George – Nwuyee Bekee

Best Scripted M-Net Original – Slum King – Chinenye Nworah

Best supporting Actress- Genoveva Umeh

Best Supporting Actor – Ademola Adedoyin- Breathe Of life