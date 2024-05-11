Femi Adebayo’s film “Jagun Jagun” has emerged victorious in the Best Indigenous Language Movie category at the prestigious 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).
The awards ceremony, which took place at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos, Nigeria, celebrated outstanding achievements in the African film and television industry.
In his acceptance speech, Femi Adebayo expressed gratitude to AMVCA for the recognition. He said: “Thank you, AMVCA, we are going stronger.” This win further solidifies Femi Adebayo’s reputation as a talented actor and filmmaker, adding to his list of accolades in the Nigerian entertainment industry.
“Jagun Jagun” has been praised for its captivating storyline, exceptional performances, and cultural relevance. The film’s success underscores the growing appreciation for indigenous language films and their impact on African storytelling.
Below is a list of other winners at the 10th edition of the AMVCA
Best makeup – Mami Wata – Campbell Precious Arenamem
Best Art Direction- over the bridge – Abisola Omolade
Best costume design – Lola Awe – Jagun Jagun
Best Writing (TV series) – The volume
Best writing Movie – Tunde Babalola Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti
Best Sound Design- Blood vessel – Gray Jones ossai, Fisayo Adefolaju
Best Editing – Antonio Ribeiro – The black Book
Best Indigenous language (West Africa) – Femi Adebayo – Jagun Jagun
Best Indigenous language (East Africa) – Lavera Ndanunga – Ormoilaa ogol
Best Indigenous language ( Southern Africa) – Motshameko O Kotsi
Best Documentary – Lobola, A bride’s true price- Sihle Hlophe
Best Cinematography- Over the bridge – KC Obiajulu
Best Indigenous M-Net Original – Irora Iya- Adeniyi Joseph, Allen Onyige
Best Digital Content Creator – Layi Wasabi
Best short film – Kagho Idhebor- Broken Mask
Best Unscripted M-Net Original – Nnodim Chigozie George – Nwuyee Bekee
Best Scripted M-Net Original – Slum King – Chinenye Nworah
Best supporting Actress- Genoveva Umeh
Best Supporting Actor – Ademola Adedoyin- Breathe Of life