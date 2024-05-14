Heavy floods and landslides killed at least 14 people on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, state-run media reported on Saturday.

According to Antara News, flooding reached up to three meters (10 feet) in some locations due to torrential rain, as reported by the National Agency for Disaster Management.

Heavy rain also caused landslides in South Sulawesi’s Luwu District.

The floods and landslides hit 13 sub-districts, including Suli, Latimojong, West Suli, South Ponrang, Ponrang, Bupon, Larompong, South Larompong, Bajo, West Bajo, Kamanre, Belopa and North Belopa, said the agency.

Rescue and relief teams already reached affected areas to help people as so far floods inundated over 1,000 homes, and authorities evacuated 1,385 people to safe places.

South Sulawesi’s Luwu District has a population of over 20,000,

The Rongkong and Baliease rivers, overflowing due to rain since Friday, also caused damage to 104 houses, and swept away 42 completely.

Authorities said the flood also caused damage to roads, a bridge, and 14 motorbikes and cars.