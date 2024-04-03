The Innovation and Technology Management Office of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, the managers of the Project Innovation to Market (I2M) of the institution, has announced the funders’ commitment to increase grants for projects.

Due to lack of clear pathway for innovators to move from incubation stage to the market space, the University of Lagos, UNILAG, announced that its Innovation and Technology Management Office will continue to train and scout for grant schemes.

At a press briefing in Lagos, the university announced that it has been able to connect 362 novel innovators in its first year.

At the briefing, one of the innovators, Peter Adeyemi spoke on the digital library app and how it aims to boost Sustainable Development Goal 4.

The project is funded by a grant from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, through the Research and Innovation Systems for Africa, to address core challenges that inhibit innovation.