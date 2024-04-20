The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Nigerian Guild of Editors NGE , and Diamond Awards for Media have signed a memorandum to boost children’s rights in Abuja .

This will leverage media’s influential power to promote children’s rights in Nigeria .

According to UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, the partnership will also harness the media’s immense potential as an advocate for the welfare of children.

Despite the child rights act implemented by some states in Nigeria, children are still faced with a lot of challenges of deprivation and poverty.

This is why UNICEF has decided to collaborate with Nigerian Guild of editors and Diamond Awards for Media to raise awareness , and build capacity for journalists that will support children’s rights.

President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba, highlighted the role of media in societal change, saying, “Media has the profound capacity to shape perspectives and effect real change.

Also speaking, the Trustee of Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME), Lanre Idowu, emphasised the importance of excellence in journalism, adding that, “Recognition through awards plays a crucial role in elevating journalistic standards.”

He also disclosed that, “the collaboration will focus on advocacy and awareness campaigns, capacity building for journalists, shared research, recognition of impactful media contributions, and influencing policy to support children’s rights.”

The group signed an MOU as a commitment from all parties to work towards prioritising children ‘s welfare.