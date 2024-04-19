Armed terrorists attacked Angwan Danko community located in the Eastern part of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Wednesday night.

At least 23 individuals were purportedly slain, with others injured and an unknown number of livestock rustled.

A community leader confirmed this to the press, but Kaduna police and the state administration have yet to respond to this troubling event.

This latest incident comes barely six weeks after 137 school children were kidnapped from a school in Kuriga, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.