Following the many eruptions of Mount Ruang near Sulawesi over the last two days, Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami warning and elevated the eruption alert to the highest level on Thursday.

The head of the Center for Reducing the Risk of Volcanic and Geological Activity, Hendra Gunawan, said in a statement: The authorities urge people living in the coastal area of Tagulandang to be careful of high tides and a possible tsunami, which may result from falling rocks from the volcano.

It is noteworthy that more than 800 people were evacuated from two villages on Rwang Island, and the authorities imposed a buffer zone within six kilometers of the volcano crater, which extends to the southwestern part of Tagulundang Island.

It is noteworthy that the last time Mount Rawang erupted was in 2002, when it spewed volcanic lava that caused damage to local lands and settlements.