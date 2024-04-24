Russia has placed a brigade of Iskander-M missile launchers along Finland’s border, capable of striking targets up to 500 kilometers away.

According to the local media, Izvestia, the decision comes as Vladimir Putin tries to strengthen the newly constituted Leningrad Military District (LMD).

The transportable short-range ballistic missile system is stationed in Karelia, a Russian territory bordering Finland, and is recognised for its accuracy.

Each missile can reach speeds of up to 7,500 km/h and has an accuracy of 30 meters.

The 9K720 Iskander-M, which can carry conventional or nuclear warheads weighing up to 1,500 pounds, saw its first combat use in 2008 during Russia’s war with Georgia. Since then, the missile has been deployed against Ukraine.

Admiral Vladimir Valuev, the former head of the Baltic Fleet, told Izvestia, “The formation of a missile brigade is a very timely decision.” This is an adequate response to Finland’s NATO entrance.”

Breaking its tradition of neutrality, Finland infuriated the Kremlin when it joined NATO in April of last year.

This prompted the formation of the LMD, and the news of Iskander-M missile systems bolstering the district has further escalated tensions.