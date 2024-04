The former Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu has resigned.

His resignation is in response to his redeployment to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment in a minor cabinet reshuffle by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Earlier today, the former Rivers State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN) resigned.

His resignation follows a minor cabinet reshuffle which redeployed him to the Ministry of Special Duties in the Governor’s Office.