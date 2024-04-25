The UN Migration Agency, IOM says dialogue, preservation of biodiversity and the environment plays a pivotal role in achieving social cohesion and mitigating conflict between farmers and herders

This strategy is being implemented in Adamawa and Taraba States under the European union Funded ‘Contributing to the Mitigation of Conflict over Natural Resources between Farmer and Herder Communities in Taraba and Adamawa States’ (COMITAS)

Scarce natural resources has been the major contributing factor to the incidents of farmer-herders clashes in some parts of Nigeria

The International Organisation for Migration under its second Phase of the COMITAS project says the model has improved the lives of women, men and children

Representatives from Adamawa and Taraba States say the project has made tremendous impact on the communities and has reduced incidences of conflict between farmers and herders especially the peace building models under the project, which has in turn improved the livelihoods of the people