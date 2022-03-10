Sony halts sales of all Playstation systems in Russia over Ukraine War

Sony has ceased selling PlayStation systems and software in Russia, making it the latest major company to pull out due to the Ukraine conflict.

Sony’s video game division announced in a statement on Wednesday that all software and hardware shipments, as well as the launch of the new racing game Gran Turismo 7, have been halted in the country. In Russia, the PlayStation Store will also be unavailable.

“Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine,” the company said.

“To support humanitarian aid, Sony Group Corporation announced a $2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the international NGO, Save the Children, to support the victims of this tragedy,” the company statement added.

McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Starbucks have all halted operations in Russia following widespread condemnation of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Video game businesses began taking efforts to cut connections with Russia last week. Electronic Arts and CD Projekt, the creators of the sci-fi game Cyberpunk 2077, have announced that they will stop selling games and material in Russia and Belarus.

Microsoft announced on Friday that all new sales of its products and services, including Xbox games consoles, software, and subscription services, would be halted in Russia. The next day, Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, followed suit, announcing that it was “ending commerce with Russia in our games.”

Sony’s decision is one of the most momentous in the business to date. According to industry sources, the business has the largest footprint in Russia of any console producer.

Ukraine’s digital minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, had earlier requested that Microsoft and Sony delete all Russian and Belarusian accounts and cancel any upcoming events in the two countries.