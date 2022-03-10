Banditry Attack: Tambuwal pays condolence visit to Kebbi

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has commiserated with the people and government Kebbi state over the recent bandits attack that claimed the lives of members of the volunteer vigilante group and security personnel attached to the state deputy governor.

Governor Tambuwal led other government functionaries from Sokoto state to Kebbi to condole with the people of Kebbi state.

The governor described the incident has unfortunate and regrettable.

He call on citizens to. cooperate with government to fight the terrorizing the country.

He advised against politicising the security challenges facing the country.