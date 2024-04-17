The crisis in the opposition peoples democratic party seems to be expanding by the day.

The party will in few hours from now, the party will be holding its national executive council meeting to chat a new course forward for the party.

But there are lot to deal with within the party as some lawmakers recently alleged that the PDP is gradually sliding into doom due to the ineffectiveness of the national chairman Umar Damagun.

However, these party members are saying that the PDP is in good hands as the acting national chairman is doing all he can to bring back the Party on his feet.