Following the invasion of the Oyo state secretariat by suspected Yoruba Nation agitators, the Oyo State Government is asking residents of the state to immediately report any suspicious act or threatening activity in their vicinity to the appropriate authorities.

The state’s Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey and Urban Development, William Akin-Funmilayo, stated this while speaking with Journalists at the sites of demolished buildings allegedly belonging to agitators of Yoruba Nation in Ibadan.

After about one week since the invasion of the Oyo state secretariat by suspected Yoruba nation secessionists, the Oyo state government is not ready to take any chances of a repetition of such a heinous act.

This is why the state government has stated that it obtained a court order to demolish the buildings being used by the agitators as a refuge.

These buildings are located separately at Shagari area, Toye Oyesola Street, Boluwaji, and also at Zone 4, Irorun Oluwa Community, Odo Dudu area, both in Oluyole Local Government area, Ibadan.

Members of the Landlords and Landladies Association, Irorun Oluwa Community revealed how they noticed strange movements in the area on the day of the incident.

In a similar move, the state government also pulled down a facility being used by suspected illegal miners to process and package lithium out of the state.

The facility, located at Idi Ayunre, Oluyole Local Government area of the state, was demolished after also obtaining a court order for that purpose.