The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has urged Yoruba nation agitators to see the need to come together as one and support President Bola Tinubu to make Nigeria a great Nation.

The monarch was speaking at the 2024 Omoluabi Day event hels in his Palace.

It’s an annual event usually held in Ife.

The platform provides opportunity for participants to discuss issues about the development of Yoruba nation as well as national unity in General.

At the 2024 edition of the event, the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi frowns at the invasion of the Oyo State House of Assembly in Ibadan by some suspected Yoruba nation agitators.

He said the agitators do not represent the interest of the Yoruba race.

The Convener and the President, Yoruba Council Worldwide, Dotun Hassan urged the agitators to channel their energy towards supporting the present administration in it’s quest to bring about needed change in the country.

The event featured fashion parade and presentation of awards to some distinguished individuals.