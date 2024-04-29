The Lagos State Government has taken a major step to mitigate cyber security risks to its systems.

The Government has set up a Cybersecurity Advisory Board to facilitate the design, implementation and management of an effective Cybersecurity programme.

Lagos State is the first state to proactively constitute such “forward thinking and strategic” board – in consonance with its status as the pacesetter for technology, innovation and governance.

Some of the members of the board are: Dr. Osakwe Fene, Amazon bestselling author, Forbes Technology Council member and winner of the 2023 Global Cyber Educator of the Year Award in the United Kingdom, Mr Taiye Lambo, first Chief Information Security Officer for the City of Atlanta, Dr. Bharat Soni, Chief Information Security Officer, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Chineye Chizea, security architect, World Bank/Federal Government of Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project, Ben Oguntala, former Cyber Security Project Manager, NFU Mutual Insurance UK, Dr Obadare Adewale, Co-Founder, Digital Encode and Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology Mr. Tunbosun Alake.

Others are representatives from the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Ministry of Justice, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) and the Police.

The Cybersecurity Advisory Board will make recommendations to the Government on the development, planning, refinement and implementation of policies, programmes, and training initiatives regarding its Cybersecurity endeavours.

The Board is a multi-disciplinary and cross-functional group comprising professional cybersecurity industry leaders, public sector experts, members of ICT, law enforcement, education, media, etc.

As Lagos State transits to a global digital future, the need for a cyber-security framework and plan is necessary as both inherent and residual risks are increasingly driven by global connectivity and the usage of cloud services to store sensitive data and personal information.

The State is implementing a Smart City programme in line with its THEMES Plus Agenda and projects that will result in a more connected future. The data from these initiatives are invaluable assets that require digital protection.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu congratulated members of the Board, saying its constitution would reassure investors that “Lagos is not just the technology hub in Africa, but a cyber secure tech hub”.