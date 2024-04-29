The newly appointed Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission Charles Ebuebu has raised the need for professionalism in the media industry.

Mr Ebuebe says if this is done, it will change the negative narrative associated with the industry in Nigeria.

He however promised to follow due process in regulating broadcast stations in the country.

Knowing the enormity of work ahead of him, the NBC boss asked stakeholders to assist in upholding the principles of equity and fairness in broadcasting.

Mr Ebuebu spoke at the inaugural stakeholders engagement held in Abuja.

Speaking with key stakeholders of broadcast stations in Nigeria, the Director General emphasized on the need to review the NBC code and 2.5% gross revenue remittance imposed on broadcast stations in Nigeria.

Participants at the meeting highlighted numerous issues affecting the broadcast industry in the country and exploring new opportunities in the sector.

It is expected that regular engagements of this magnitude will help promote communication and dialogue that will support the growth of broadcast stations across the country.