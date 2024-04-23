Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Honourable Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for winning the APC Gubernatorial Primary Election.

Ogunmolasuyi who doubles as Chairman, Southwest Majority Leaders Forum described Governor Aiyedatiwa’s victory as well deserved.

He attributed his victory to his leadership qualities, vision, and unwavering commitment to the progress and development of our great state.

According to a statement personally signed by Ogunmolasuyi, “As the incumbent Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has demonstrated exceptional dedication to the service of our people, implementing policies and programs that have positively impacted the lives of our citizens.

” His victory in the primary election is a vote of confidence in his leadership and a reflection of the trust and support he enjoys from the people of Ondo State.

“In light of this victory, Hon. Ogunmolasuyi wants His Excellency Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to remain steadfast in his commitment to the ideals of the APC and to continue to work tirelessly for the betterment of our state.

He advised the governor to to reach out to all the aspirants and stakeholders within the party, saying that, “It is crucial that the APC goes into the election as a united house, presenting a strong and formidable front to the opposition.

“I commend all the aspirants who participated in the APC gubernatorial primary election for their dedication to the party and their commitment to the democratic process.

” I urge you all to rally behind His Excellency Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and work together towards the success of the APC in the forthcoming election” he added