Akeredolu, Owo APC leaders, condemn attack on lawmaker, Ogunmolasuyi

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State have unanimously condemned the attack on member of the House of Assembly representing Owo constituency 2, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, popularly known as West.

The State Governor and leader of the party in the state and local government area, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, spoke at the end of the meeting, saying the leaders and elders of the party condemned the attack in totality.

Governor Akeredolu noted that leaders of the party in Iloro Ward 6 have all condemned the ugly attack, describing those behind it as miscreants.

The Governor warned that such a miscreant attack will not be condoned in the local government area henceforth.

The APC leaders unanimously declared that Ogunmolasuyi has performed creditably well in his constituency and has delivered beyond expectations.

The Governor said the meeting was held in order to explain some developments to the leaders and elders of the party in the local government area.

“As you can see, we have held a meeting of leaders, elders of APC in Owo local government area. We deemed it fit to hold this meeting so that we can explain development to the people in Owo.

“We held meeting of the State Working Committee and elders of the party yesterday and we arrived at some conclusions into where the party is going. That decision is what we have come to communicate to Owo leaders and elders. They have given assurances that they will go with the party decision.

“The meeting resolved, among other things, to condemn the ugly incident that happened in iloro ward 6. All leaders of Iloro here have stood up and condemned it. Iloro people are fully in support of Ogunmolasuyi,” Governor Akeredolu.