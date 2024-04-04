A female gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, has submitted her expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the governorship primary election of the party.

Waheed-Adekojo, who was the first aspirant to obtain the forms last week, is also the first to submit on Thursday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

While submitting the forms, the leading aspirant disclosed that her swift actions was a statement that she meant business, expressing optimism that she will emerge as candidate of the party.

She said, “I was the first to acquire and submit the forms, signifying my unwavering commitment and readiness to represent the party.

“This proactive approach underscores my seriousness, indicating my firm resolve to advance the party’s interests.

“With a strong sense of optimism, I firmly believe in my ability to secure the party’s candidacy.

“My dedication and preparedness to fly the party’s flag are unwavering, and I am determined to earn the trust and support of both party members and constituents alike.

“As I embark on this journey, I call upon fellow party members to join me in this endeavor.

” Together, we can strengthen the All Progressives Congress and propel it towards greater success.

“I humbly urge the collective support of the party members as we work towards achieving victory and securing the party’s nomination.”, she stated