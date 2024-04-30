Evacuation of vehicles burnt in the tanker explosion in Rivers State on Saturday has been concluded in Eleme.

The clearing operation led to heavy traffic lockdown and left thousands of commuters stranded.

The Federal Road Safety Corps says 4 persons died and 60 vehicles were affected by the fire even though some eyewitness say the figure is higher.

The removal of the wreckage began 2 days ago.

Workers struggle to lift the last one in a bid to fully open this lane

of the road to traffic.

As a precaution, a fire truck was later deployed to ensure that the

burnt tanker was safe for movement.

The road was closed to vehicular movement, forcing passengers to walk long distances to reach their destination.

Eventually workers are able to lift and load the tanker on a low bed

trailer.

By this time, another challenge was waiting for them as the heavy duty machinery now must find a way through the blocked access road.